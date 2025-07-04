Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the repurchase of 733,428 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 1,211.6910 GB pence, with the intention to cancel them, thereby reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,329,784,059. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure efficiently, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAN) stock is a Hold with a £8.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Chartered stock, see the GB:STAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

Standard Chartered’s strong valuation and positive technical indicators are significant strengths. The company’s robust balance sheet and strategic share buy-backs further support its position. However, challenges in cash flow and operational efficiency, along with geopolitical uncertainties, present risks that temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:STAN stock, click here.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a multinational banking and financial services company. It offers a wide range of products and services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and wealth management, with a strong focus on emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 6,405,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.61B

Learn more about STAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue