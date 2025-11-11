Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) has issued an update.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 474,610 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 1,625.12 pence per share, with the intention to cancel them, thereby reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,280,635,584. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAN) stock is a Hold with a £1700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Chartered stock, see the GB:STAN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

Standard Chartered’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and balance sheet strength, is complemented by positive earnings call insights. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation is reasonable, but the dividend yield is less attractive. Overall, the stock presents a solid investment opportunity with some risks to monitor.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily focused on providing financial services and products in emerging markets. The company offers a wide range of services including personal banking, corporate banking, and wealth management, with a strong presence in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 5,059,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £36.48B

