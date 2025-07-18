Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 738,444 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 1,325.7162 GB pence and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,322,423,210. This move is part of a strategic effort to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

Standard Chartered’s strong financial growth, robust balance sheet, and positive technical trends are key strengths. The share buy-back program also adds value. However, challenges like declining cash flows and operational efficiency, along with geopolitical uncertainties, need addressing to ensure sustained performance.

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily focused on providing financial services and products across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers a range of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

