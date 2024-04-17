Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 1,261,888 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 647.1244 pence each, as part of its ongoing 2024 Buy-back programme. The shares, bought through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of voting rights in the company. This move aligns with the company’s February announcement and is part of its strategy to apply over half a billion USD to share buybacks.

