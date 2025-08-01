Stallion Uranium Updates Technology Licensing Agreement to Boost Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Stallion Gold Corp ( (TSE:STUD) ) has issued an announcement.

Stallion Uranium Corp. has provided updates on its technology licensing agreement with Matthew J. Mason, involving proprietary technology for mineral exploration. The agreement includes a joint venture with the technology’s developer, where the developer contributes the technology and the lessor provides funding and marketing expertise. The company has also structured a tiered escrow agreement for the release of shares to the lessor, reflecting a strategic move to enhance its exploration capabilities and potentially strengthen its market position.

More about Stallion Gold Corp

Stallion Uranium Corp. is engaged in uranium exploration, focusing on the Athabasca Basin, which is known for its high-grade uranium deposits. The company, in partnership with Atha Energy, holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin, adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. Stallion’s team includes experts in uranium and precious metals exploration, with significant capital markets and technical expertise.

Average Trading Volume: 211,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$10.04M

For detailed information about STUD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue