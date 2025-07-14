Stallion Uranium Unveils Promising Anomalies at Coyote Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stallion Gold Corp ( (TSE:STUD) ) has provided an announcement.

Stallion Uranium Corp has completed a 3D gravity inversion at its Coyote Project, revealing a significant gravity-low anomaly indicative of potential large-scale uranium mineralization. This discovery, aligned with existing conductive trends and structural corridors, supports the prioritization of drill targets and validates the company’s exploration strategy, positioning Stallion for further exploration and potential discovery in the Athabasca Basin.

More about Stallion Gold Corp

Stallion Uranium Corp is a company operating in the uranium exploration industry, focusing on identifying and developing uranium-bearing systems. The company is actively involved in projects within the Athabasca Basin, known for its high-grade uranium deposits, and collaborates with partners like Atha Energy Corp to enhance its exploration efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 232,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.41M

