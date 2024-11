Stack Capital Group, Inc. (TSE:STCK) has released an update.

Stack Capital Group Inc. has announced a plan to buy back up to 531,000 of its shares, representing 5% of the outstanding shares, as it believes they are undervalued. This move, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, allows Stack Capital to repurchase shares over the next year, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:STCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.