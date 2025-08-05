Staar Surgical Merges with Alcon in $1.5B Deal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Staar Surgical ( (STAA) ).

On August 4, 2025, STAAR Surgical Company entered into a merger agreement with Alcon, where STAAR will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcon. The merger, valued at approximately $1.5 billion, involves Alcon purchasing all outstanding shares of STAAR for $28 per share, representing a significant premium over STAAR’s recent stock prices. The acquisition is expected to complement Alcon’s laser vision correction business and be accretive in the second year. The transaction is anticipated to close within six to twelve months, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Spark’s Take on STAA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STAA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, despite a strong balance sheet. Technical indicators show moderate positive momentum, while corporate events and strategic initiatives provide some optimism. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings.

More about Staar Surgical

STAAR Surgical is a leader in refractive surgery, specializing in Implantable Collamer Lenses (ICL) for vision correction, particularly for patients with moderate to high myopia, with or without astigmatism.

Average Trading Volume: 811,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $879.6M

