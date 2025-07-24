St-Georges Eco-Mining Appoints New CFO to Drive EVSX Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from St-Georges Platinum and Base Metals ( (TSE:SX) ) is now available.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. has appointed Byron D’Silva as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of its subsidiary, EVSX Corp. D’Silva’s extensive experience in corporate finance and operational strategy is expected to significantly contribute to EVSX’s growth as it scales its battery processing and critical mineral recovery operations in Ontario. This strategic appointment aligns with EVSX’s expansion efforts in the battery processing industry, enhancing its operational control and financial strategy as it continues to grow its supply chain partnerships and maintain its position in the North American market.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. is a diversified company engaged in developing new technologies and holding a portfolio of assets and patent-pending intellectual property across several subsidiaries. These include EVSX, a North American leader in advanced battery processing, St-Georges Metallurgy focusing on lithium recovery, Iceland Resources with gold exploration projects, H2SX developing methane conversion technologies, and various critical mineral projects in Quebec.

