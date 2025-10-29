St George Mining Showcases Araxá Project at EXPOSIBRAM 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from St. George Mining Ltd. ( (AU:SGQ) ).

St George Mining Limited announced its participation in EXPOSIBRAM 2025, a major mining event in Latin America, to showcase its Araxá Project. The project, recognized for its large, high-grade rare earths and niobium resources, positions St George to contribute to resilient supply chains sought by the US and EU. The company has engaged with US and EU representatives, highlighting its strategic alliance with US-based REAlloys, to potentially access government-supported downstream sectors.

St George Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of rare earths and niobium. The company is primarily involved in the Araxá Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, which is adjacent to world-leading niobium mining operations. St George has established strategic alliances and government support to facilitate project approvals and development.

