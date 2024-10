St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St. George Mining Ltd. is ushering in a new era with a world-class niobium project, as presented to shareholders at the upcoming General Meeting on October 8, 2024. While optimistic about the planned exploration program, the company cautions that these forward-looking statements carry risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary.

