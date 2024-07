St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Limited has announced that Ms. Stefanie Eva Loader ceased to be a director of the company as of June 30, 2024. Prior to her departure, Ms. Loader held 18,587 fully paid ordinary shares, which are under voluntary escrow until May 2031, and had a beneficial interest in an additional 30,414 shares held by the Howard Loader Family Trust.

