SSY Group’s Cupric Chloride Gains Regulatory Approval in China

An update from SSY Group ( (HK:2005) ) is now available.

SSY Group Limited has announced that its Cupric Chloride has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China for market preparations. This approval marks the third of its kind for PRC entities, indicating a significant step in the company’s product development and potential market expansion, enhancing its position in the pharmaceutical industry.

More about SSY Group

SSY Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of bulk drugs. The company is involved in creating products such as Cupric Chloride, which is used in medical applications like Multi-Trace Elements Injection for supplementing trace elements.

YTD Price Performance: -16.93%

Average Trading Volume: 12,678,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$8.47B

