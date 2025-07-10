SSY Group Gains Approval for New Drug Injections in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SSY Group ( (HK:2005) ) just unveiled an update.

SSY Group Limited has received approvals from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the production and registration of Potassium Chloride and Sodium Chloride Injection. This development marks the second such approval for PRC entities, enhancing the company’s position in the pharmaceutical market by meeting consistency evaluation standards. The injections are used for treating hypokalemia and heart issues caused by digitalis poisoning, potentially impacting the company’s operations positively by expanding its product offerings.

More about SSY Group

SSY Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of chemical drugs. The company’s primary products include injections for medical treatments, with a market focus on the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 12,669,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$8.32B

