SSR Mining to Voluntarily Delist from ASX

SSR Mining Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs ( (AU:SSR) ) just unveiled an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has announced its decision to voluntarily delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) due to low trading volumes and the declining percentage of CHESS depositary interests on the Australian register. The company will continue trading on the Nasdaq and TSX, believing that the costs associated with maintaining the ASX listing are no longer justified. The delisting process will commence with the suspension of CDIs on April 4, 2025, and complete removal from the ASX list on April 8, 2025.

More about SSR Mining Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs

SSR Mining Inc. is a company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, and is listed on the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SSRM. The company is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the production and exploration of precious metals.

YTD Price Performance: 46.56%

Average Trading Volume: 5,230

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.25B

See more insights into SSR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.