SSP Group plc Reports Strong Q4 and Optimistic Outlook

SSP Group plc, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations, reports a robust Q4 with a 15% year-on-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis, including a 6% like-for-like sales increase. The company expects to end the fiscal year with revenues of around £3.5 billion, a 17% increase from the previous year, and anticipates a full year operating profit between £210-220 million, reflecting a 30% year-on-year rise. Despite challenges in the Continental Europe sector, SSP Group has seen significant improvements in the UK and strong performances in North America and APAC & EEME regions, indicating a promising outlook for sustained growth.

