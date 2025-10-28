SS Innovations Reports 192.5% Revenue Surge in Q3

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SS Innovations International ( (SSII) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, SS Innovations International announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting a 192.5% increase in revenue to $12.8 million, driven by higher sales of the SSi Mantra 3 unit. Despite a net loss of $3.7 million, the company saw significant growth in installations and surgeries, with a 350% increase in SSi Mantra installations compared to the previous year. The company is progressing towards regulatory milestones, including a 510(k) submission to the FDA and a European Union CE marking certification, indicating robust growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (SSII) stock is a Hold with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SS Innovations International stock, see the SSII Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SSII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SSII is a Neutral.

SS Innovations International’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International, Inc. is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies aimed at making robotic surgery affordable and accessible globally. The company focuses on the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, which has gained regulatory approval in seven countries and is expanding its market presence in India and abroad.

Average Trading Volume: 85,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

