SS Innovations Completes First Robotic Telesurgery

An update from SS Innovations International ( (SSII) ) is now available.

On July 10, 2025, SS Innovations International announced the successful completion of the world’s first robotic telesurgery for weight loss using their SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system. This groundbreaking bariatric telesurgery was conducted over a distance of 560 miles between Gurugram and Indore, India, with Dr. Mohit Bhandari leading the procedure remotely. The surgery demonstrated zero perceptible lag and flawless precision, setting a new standard for remote surgical capabilities. This achievement underscores SS Innovations’ commitment to democratizing robotic surgery by bridging healthcare gaps and providing advanced surgical care to remote regions, thereby revolutionizing healthcare access and equity.

Spark’s Take on SSII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SSII is a Neutral.

SS Innovations International’s strong corporate milestones and strategic expansion plans are offset by financial performance issues, notably in profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics suggest overvaluation due to ongoing losses.

More about SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies aimed at making robotic surgery affordable and accessible globally. The company’s product lineup includes the proprietary ‘SSi Mantra’ surgical robotic system and ‘SSi Mudra’ surgical instruments, which support various procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, the American company is focused on expanding its global presence with technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 226,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $931.2M

