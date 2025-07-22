SS Innovations Completes First Intercontinental Robotic Surgery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SS Innovations International ( (SSII) ) has issued an update.

On July 19, 2025, SS Innovations International achieved a milestone by completing the world’s first intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava conducted the surgery from Strasbourg, France, to Indore, India, using the SSi Mantra 3 system, demonstrating its advanced capabilities and potential to democratize global cardiac care. This event highlights the company’s innovative approach to overcoming traditional surgical barriers and its commitment to improving medical standards worldwide.

Spark’s Take on SSII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SSII is a Neutral.

The stock score is primarily influenced by strong corporate events reflecting significant strategic milestones and technical indicators suggesting positive market trends. However, these positives are tempered by weak financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow, and a challenging valuation scenario due to the negative P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on SSII stock, click here.

More about SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International, Inc. is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies aimed at making robotic surgery affordable and accessible globally. The company’s primary products include the ‘SSi Mantra’ surgical robotic system and ‘SSi Mudra’ surgical instruments, which support various surgical procedures, including robotic cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand its global presence with its advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 252,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.54B

For a thorough assessment of SSII stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue