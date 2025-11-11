SRE Holdings Reports FY2025 2Q Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SRE Holdings Corp. ( (JP:2980) ) is now available.

SRE Holdings Corporation’s FY2025 2Q financial results highlight its focus on integrating technology into life and healthcare sectors. The company’s operations span across real estate, finance, and IT, offering AI cloud tools and consulting services. This strategic positioning aims to enhance its market presence and provide innovative solutions to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2980) stock is a Hold with a Yen2874.00 price target.

More about SRE Holdings Corp.

SRE Holdings Corporation is a ‘Life Tech Company’ that leverages technology to enhance daily life and healthcare. The company operates in various sectors including real estate, finance, IT, and healthcare, providing AI cloud tools, consulting services, and solutions for life and property management.

Average Trading Volume: 188,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen44.94B

