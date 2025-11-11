SRE Holdings Corp. Reports Decline in Half-Year Financials but Projects Recovery

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SRE Holdings Corp. ( (JP:2980) ) has provided an announcement.

SRE Holdings Corporation reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 20.3% and profits decreasing sharply compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, projecting a 31.1% increase in net sales and a 30.8% rise in profit attributable to owners, indicating a potential recovery and growth in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2980) stock is a Hold with a Yen2874.00 price target.

More about SRE Holdings Corp.

SRE Holdings Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Prime stock exchange, operating primarily in the real estate and technology sectors. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and services in these industries, aiming to enhance market efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 188,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen44.94B

