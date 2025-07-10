SRA Holdings Reports Mixed Sales Performance for June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SRA Holdings ( (JP:3817) ) has issued an update.

SRA Holdings reported its sales performance for June 2025, highlighting mixed results across its subsidiaries. While AIT, Inc. and domestic subsidiaries showed significant year-on-year growth, SRA, Inc. and overseas subsidiaries experienced slight declines. The overall sales performance indicates a robust growth trajectory for AIT, Inc., which saw a 64.4% increase in cumulative sales compared to the previous fiscal year, suggesting a strong market demand for its offerings.

More about SRA Holdings

SRA Holdings, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is involved in software development, system integration, and IT infrastructure management, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 19,640

Current Market Cap: Yen56.32B

