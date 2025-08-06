SRA Holdings Reports Mixed Sales Performance for July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from SRA Holdings ( (JP:3817) ) is now available.

SRA Holdings, Inc. reported its sales performance for July 2025, highlighting a mixed performance across its subsidiaries. SRA, Inc. and domestic subsidiaries showed growth in net sales, while AIT, Inc. and overseas subsidiaries experienced declines. The company’s cumulative sales figures for the year indicate a slight decrease compared to the previous fiscal year, reflecting challenges in certain segments.

More about SRA Holdings

SRA Holdings, Inc. operates in the technology sector, providing a range of IT services and solutions. The company focuses on software development, system integration, and IT consulting, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 21,317

Current Market Cap: Yen58.17B

