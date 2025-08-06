SRA Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SRA Holdings ( (JP:3817) ) has shared an update.

SRA Holdings reported a 21% increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. Despite the rise in sales, the company’s ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 32% and 29.8%, respectively. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a modest growth in net sales and operating profit, with a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 45.1%.

More about SRA Holdings

SRA Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the technology sector. The company focuses on providing IT solutions and services, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 21,317

Current Market Cap: Yen58.17B

See more insights into 3817 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue