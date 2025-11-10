SQM and Codelco’s Partnership Approved by China for Atacama Salt Flat Development

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA ( (SQM) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) announced that the State Administration for Market Regulation of China approved its partnership with Codelco to develop mining activities in the Atacama Salt Flat. This approval requires SQM and Codelco to adhere to commitments ensuring fair competition, including safeguards against sharing sensitive information and supplying lithium carbonate to Chinese customers on fair terms. These commitments align with SQM’s existing business practices in China and are not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial results.

Spark’s Take on SQM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SQM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 62 reflects a mixed financial performance with stable profitability but liquidity concerns. Technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, while valuation is moderate. The earnings call provided a cautiously optimistic outlook, highlighting improvements in market dynamics and strategic achievements.

More about Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA

SQM is a global company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange, specializing in the development and production of products for industries such as health, nutrition, renewable energy, and technology. The company aims to maintain its leading position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, and iodine markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,372,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.38B

