Spruce Power Sees Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Spruce Power Holding Corporation ( (SPRU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Spruce Power Holding Corporation presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Spruce Power Holding Corporation is a prominent player in the distributed solar energy sector in the United States, specializing in owning and operating solar energy assets and offering subscription-based services for residential solar power and battery storage.