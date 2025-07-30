Sprouts Farmers Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Sprouts Farmers ( (SFM) ).

Sprouts Farmers Market reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $2.2 billion, a 17% increase from the previous year. The company also saw a 10.2% growth in comparable store sales and a significant rise in diluted earnings per share from $0.94 to $1.35. Sprouts opened 12 new stores, bringing the total to 455, and ended the quarter with $261 million in cash and no debt on its revolving credit facility. The company repurchased 0.5 million shares and generated $410 million in cash from operations. Looking ahead, Sprouts expects continued growth with plans to open at least 35 new stores in 2025 and achieve net sales growth between 14.5% and 16%.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFM) stock is a Hold with a $182.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sprouts Farmers stock, see the SFM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFM is a Outperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market exhibits solid financial performance and strong earnings call results, which are the primary drivers of its stock score. While the technical analysis and high valuation present some concerns, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust guidance mitigate these risks.

More about Sprouts Farmers

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, is a leading specialty retailer in the United States, focusing on fresh, natural, and organic food. The company operates over 450 stores across 24 states and employs approximately 35,000 team members. Sprouts is known for its unique grocery experience, offering a wide range of better-for-you products, including organic, plant-based, and gluten-free options.

Average Trading Volume: 1,890,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.62B

