Sprott Trust Reports Strong Gains in Platinum and Palladium Holdings

The latest update is out from Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trust Units ( (SPPP) ).

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust reported significant gains in its holdings, with unrealized gains of $85.5 million in platinum and $42.2 million in palladium, compared to losses in the previous year. The Trust’s net assets rose to $485 million, driven by increased bullion holdings and higher spot prices for both metals. The Trust also issued 16.8 million units through its ATM Program, raising $193.3 million. Despite these gains, the Trust’s return of 51.1% lagged behind the spot returns of platinum and palladium. Operating expenses increased slightly, but management fees saw a notable rise.

More about Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trust Units

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is a closed-end mutual fund trust based in Ontario, Canada, managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Trust focuses on investing in physical platinum and palladium bullion, offering investors a secure and exchange-traded alternative to holding these metals directly. The Trust’s units are traded on the NYSE Arca and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,085,838

