The latest update is out from Canopy Holdings AS ( (DE:6UK) ).

Spotlio AS has announced an increase in its share capital following the exercise of share options by a participant in its share-based option program. This adjustment, registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, brings the company’s share capital to NOK 4,062,804.26, divided into 203,140,213 shares. This development reflects Spotlio’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial structure, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Canopy Holdings AS

Spotlio AS is a trailblazing force in destination digital technology, offering tailor-made solutions – from apps to e-commerce, and almost everything in between – that redefine the way consumers interact with resorts, parks, and attractions. With a decade-long legacy of excellence, Spotlio empowers clients with innovative white label digital solutions and pricing services, fostering connections and enhancing experiences on a global scale.

Average Trading Volume: 248,168

Current Market Cap: NOK35.49M

