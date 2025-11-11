Sportsfield Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Outlook for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sportsfield Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7080) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sportsfield Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with revenue rising by 10.8% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 10.4%. The company has also revised its dividend forecast upwards, indicating a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with expected revenue growth of 24.3% and a profit increase of 32.2%.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7080) stock is a Buy with a Yen1052.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sportsfield Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7080 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sportsfield Co., Ltd.

Sportsfield Co., Ltd. operates within the sports industry, focusing on providing sports-related services and products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to enhancing sports experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 24,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen6.65B

