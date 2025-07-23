Spirit Technology Solutions Returns to Profitability in FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. ( (AU:ST1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd reported a significant return to profitability in FY25, achieving an unaudited underlying EBITDA of $11 million and revenue of $102.4 million. This marks the company’s first profit since its restructuring began in FY23. The Managed Services segment returned to profitability, supported by new security-enabled offerings, while the Cyber Security segment achieved strong earnings. Despite challenges in the Communication and Collaboration segment, Spirit maintained a disciplined cost base and is poised for sustainable growth in FY26, with plans to explore acquisition opportunities and expand recurring revenue streams.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd is a leading provider of cybersecurity and secure managed technology solutions. The company focuses on delivering core cybersecurity and managed services, aiming to provide secure, sustainable, and scalable technology solutions.

