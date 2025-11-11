Spir Group’s Strategic Moves Boost Q3 Performance and Future Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sikri Holding AS ( (DE:57U0) ) has shared an announcement.

Spir Group reported a strong third quarter with a 6% increase in revenue and a 17% rise in gross profit, driven by strategic moves such as the divestment of Sikri AS and the acquisition of Prosper AI’s real estate broker solutions. These actions have positioned Spir Group as a focused player in the real estate sector, with a robust financial position and ambitious growth targets, including a cost reduction program and a commitment to digital transformation in the industry.

Spir Group is a company focused on real estate data and software solutions, providing services to real estate professionals with a strong emphasis on AI-driven innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 101,099

Current Market Cap: NOK890.8M

