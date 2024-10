Spindex Industries Limited (SG:564) has released an update.

Spindex Industries Limited has expanded its operations by establishing Nantong Wanwei Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary in China, with a focus on the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of automation equipment. The new subsidiary, boasting a registered capital of USD 12 million, marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

