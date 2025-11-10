Spindex Industries Limited Conducts AGM with Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Spindex Industries Limited ( (SG:564) ) is now available.

Spindex Industries Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 24, 2025, chaired by Managing Director Mr. Nicholas Tan. The meeting included discussions on the company’s annual report, the renewal of the share purchase mandate, and voting procedures. All resolutions were voted by poll, following compliance with Singapore Exchange regulations, ensuring transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Spindex Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 68,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$161.5M

For a thorough assessment of 564 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue