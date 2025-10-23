Spindex Industries Clarifies Directors’ Remuneration Disclosure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Spindex Industries Limited ( (SG:564) ).

Spindex Industries Limited has responded to a query from the Singapore Exchange regarding the disclosure of directors’ remuneration in its 2025 annual report. The company clarified that it has provided a detailed breakdown of the remuneration for its directors, including base salary, bonuses, and directors’ fees, in compliance with Listing Rule 1207(10D). This disclosure aims to enhance transparency and align with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting stakeholder trust and corporate governance standards.

More about Spindex Industries Limited

Spindex Industries Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the manufacturing sector. The company and its subsidiaries focus on producing precision-machined components and assemblies, catering to various industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 63,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$163.8M

