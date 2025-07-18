Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated Pre-Tax NTA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has provided an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.513 as of July 17, 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, reflects the daily value of the company’s investment portfolio and cash balances, adjusted for management and performance fees, as well as estimated movements in operating costs and income taxes. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and asset management efficiency.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with managing investment portfolios and providing financial services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 48,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about SEC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue