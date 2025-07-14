Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated NTA Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) is now available.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced its estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 11, 2025. The pre-tax NTA is reported at $2.485, while the post-tax NTA is $2.420. These figures are unaudited and approximate, reflecting the company’s financial positioning and potential implications for investors.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment services and products, targeting emerging companies and providing insights into their market performance.

Average Trading Volume: 49,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about SEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue