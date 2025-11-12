Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) is now available.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.677 as of November 10, 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, reflects adjustments for management fees, performance fees, operating costs, and income taxes. The NTA value is reported after accounting for a dividend of 3.8 cents per share, payable on November 14, 2025, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial activities and potential implications for investors.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with managing investment portfolios and providing financial services to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 62,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

