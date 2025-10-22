Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has provided an announcement.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited has announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.685 as of October 20, 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, precedes a dividend payment scheduled for November 14, 2025. The announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns, though it is important to note the NTA value does not account for unrealized gains or losses.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company primarily deals with managing investment portfolios and providing asset management solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 64,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

