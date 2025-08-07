Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has issued an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.523 as of August 5, 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, reflects the company’s financial position after accounting for a dividend of 3.6 cents per share payable on August 15, 2025. The announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s asset valuation and financial health, potentially impacting investment decisions.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment opportunities in emerging companies, providing stakeholders with potential growth prospects in this market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 54,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about SEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue