Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated NTA Backing

An update from Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) is now available.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.506 as of August 4, 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, reflects the company’s investment portfolio value and cash balances, adjusted for fees and estimated operating costs. The announcement follows the declaration of a 3.6 cents per share dividend, payable on August 15, 2025, indicating the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of emerging companies. The company provides investment opportunities and services to stakeholders interested in the growth potential of smaller, emerging enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 54,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

