Spheria Emerging Companies Limited Reports June 2025 NTA and Updates on Share Exchange Proposal

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) just unveiled an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of June 30, 2025, with a pre-tax NTA of $2.411 and a post-tax NTA of $2.375. The company also provided an update on the average daily NTA discount, which was 3.7% for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, as part of a conditional proposal to exchange shares for units in the Spheria Australian Smaller Companies Fund. This ongoing calculation is significant for stakeholders as it will influence the final average daily NTA premium/discount determination in April 2026, potentially impacting shareholder value and investment strategies.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with the management of emerging company portfolios and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker SEC.

Average Trading Volume: 50,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

