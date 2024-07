Adore Beauty Group Ltd. (AU:ABY) has released an update.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Adore Beauty Group Ltd., with its voting power rising from 9.87% to 11.87% as of the latest notice. The notice, dated 12/07/2024, indicates a significant change in shareholding, with Spheria now holding 11,152,496 ordinary fully paid shares.

