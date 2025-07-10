Spheria Asset Management Increases Stake in Coast Entertainment Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd ( (AU:CEH) ) has shared an announcement.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd from 11.56% to 13.56%, reflecting a change in substantial holding. This adjustment in voting power signifies a strategic move by Spheria Asset Management, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes, which could have implications for stakeholders and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CEH) stock is a Buy with a A$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardent Leisure Group Ltd stock, see the AU:CEH Stock Forecast page.

More about Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 706,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$159M

For detailed information about CEH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

