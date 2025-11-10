Spencer’s Retail Releases Q2 FY26 Investor Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Spencer’s Retail Ltd. ( (IN:SPENCERS) ) has shared an update.

Spencer’s Retail Limited has released its investor update for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, as part of its compliance with SEBI regulations. The update, now available on the company’s website, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the specified period.

More about Spencer’s Retail Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 15,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.24B INR

