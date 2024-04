Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Spectur Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a total of 12,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code SP3, with a proposed issue date of May 13, 2024. This move is intended to be quoted on the ASX, pending the exchange’s agreement and adherence to necessary listing rules.

