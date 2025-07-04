Spectur Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spectur Ltd. ( (AU:SP3) ) has provided an announcement.

Spectur Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Gerard John Dyson converting 6,000,000 FY23 Service Rights into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. This conversion increases his indirect holdings to 14,564,604 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder structure and reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Spectur Ltd.

Spectur Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing surveillance and security solutions. The company specializes in innovative security systems, including solar-powered cameras and remote monitoring services, catering to various sectors requiring advanced security measures.

Average Trading Volume: 434,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.01M

