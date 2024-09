Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

Spectris PLC has announced the repurchase of 122,869 of its own ordinary shares on 25 September 2024, which will be held in treasury. This buyback is part of a share repurchase program initiated on 01 August 2024. Following this transaction, Spectris PLC’s total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 104,446,214, with 5,369,931 shares held in treasury.

