Spectral AI Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Spectral Ai, Inc. Class A ( (MDAI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Spectral Ai, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based artificial intelligence company specializing in medical diagnostics, particularly in wound care, with a focus on providing faster and more accurate treatment decisions through its innovative DeepView® System.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Spectral AI announced a research and development revenue of $3.8 million, contributing to a year-to-date revenue of $15.6 million. The company also highlighted its strong cash position of $10.5 million and progress towards an FDA De Novo submission, crucial for its commercialization goals.

Key financial metrics revealed a 54% decline in research and development revenue compared to the previous year, attributed to reduced costs associated with the BARDA PBS Contract. The gross margin slightly decreased to 42.7%, while general and administrative expenses rose to $5.0 million. The company reported a net loss of $3.6 million, primarily due to reduced revenue.

Despite these challenges, Spectral AI maintained a solid cash position, bolstered by a recent securities purchase agreement and private placement that raised approximately $7.6 million. The company adjusted its revenue guidance for 2025 to $18.5 million, citing timing issues with the BARDA contract and the impact of a US government shutdown.

Looking forward, Spectral AI remains focused on advancing its DeepView® System towards commercialization in the US market, aiming to enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes in wound care.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue