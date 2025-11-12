Spectral AI Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Spectral Ai, Inc. Class A ( (MDAI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Spectral Ai, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.
Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based artificial intelligence company specializing in medical diagnostics, particularly in wound care, with a focus on providing faster and more accurate treatment decisions through its innovative DeepView® System.
In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Spectral AI announced a research and development revenue of $3.8 million, contributing to a year-to-date revenue of $15.6 million. The company also highlighted its strong cash position of $10.5 million and progress towards an FDA De Novo submission, crucial for its commercialization goals.
Key financial metrics revealed a 54% decline in research and development revenue compared to the previous year, attributed to reduced costs associated with the BARDA PBS Contract. The gross margin slightly decreased to 42.7%, while general and administrative expenses rose to $5.0 million. The company reported a net loss of $3.6 million, primarily due to reduced revenue.
Despite these challenges, Spectral AI maintained a solid cash position, bolstered by a recent securities purchase agreement and private placement that raised approximately $7.6 million. The company adjusted its revenue guidance for 2025 to $18.5 million, citing timing issues with the BARDA contract and the impact of a US government shutdown.
Looking forward, Spectral AI remains focused on advancing its DeepView® System towards commercialization in the US market, aiming to enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes in wound care.