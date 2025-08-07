Speciality Restaurants Publishes Q1 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. ( (IN:SPECIALITY) ) has provided an announcement.

Speciality Restaurants Limited has announced the publication of its standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, in prominent newspapers. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market positioning by keeping stakeholders informed about its financial health.

More about Speciality Restaurants Ltd.

Speciality Restaurants Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on providing a diverse range of dining experiences through its chain of specialty restaurants. The company is known for its premium dining services and aims to cater to a variety of culinary preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 3,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 6.25B INR

